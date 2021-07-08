Cancel
Economy

What’s Next in 2021? My Crystal Ball Is In The Shop

By Jill Switzer
abovethelaw.com
 12 days ago

Above The Law has been rife with news about salaries and bonuses in Biglaw recently, as the firms race to reward lawyers who have sweated blood and tears for clients during the pandemic. They deserve whatever monetary accolades they receive. However, there has been a lot of soul-searching during these past 16 months as to whether the juice is worth the squeeze: is it worth all that money in exchange for the Faustian bargain made? The number of billable hours required: the nights, the weekends, the loss of family and friend time in the crunch to make those numbers. If the student loan debt were to be wiped out, would there still be as many lawyers in Biglaw or would that number diminish as lawyers, suffering under that burden, make other choices? How many lawyers would choose to live, as Nathaniel Hawthorne wrote, almost 200 years ago, by quarrels, which is what we do as lawyers?

