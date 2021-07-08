Review: Flatlanders' new album offers their welcome twang

Fiddlehead delivers with another hard-hitting post-hardcore masterpiece in Between the Richness. If you’ve been around Boston’s music scene over the past seven years, chances are you’ve heard of Fiddlehead. The post-hardcore supergroup emerged out of the ashes of bands such as Have Heart and Basement, with Shawn Costa and Patrick Flynn of Have Heart joining Alex Henery of Basement and others in the post-hardcore scene to create a truly power-packed unit. The band returned this year with their second full-length release, Between the Richness, a highly anticipated album that follows their last LP, Springtime and Blind, which was released in 2018. Thankfully, this newest album has lived up to the hype, as Springtime and Blind was an unintentional hit, and Between the Richness picks up right where the band left off in 2018. Fiddlehead themselves admit that neither of their records were made with any sort of ambitious intention, as the band formed by happenstance. Flynn was working as a history teacher, and happened to be living with Alex Dow, the band’s guitarist. Basement’s disbandment prompted other members to begin working with Flynn. The spotlight seems to have found this band despite the group’s humble beginnings.