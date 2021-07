Disclaimer: The findings of the following analysis are the sole opinions of the writer and should not be taken as investment advice. Bitcoin Cash, like most of its counterparts, has had a difficult July. Since the first week of the month, the price has been unable to hold its position above multiple support levels due to a lack of sustained buying pressure. Its most recent fall below the $430 support triggered another 10% decline towards its 22 June swing low of $387 and the threat of an extended sell-off loomed large.