How prepared and engaged a hospital is to provide end-of-life care is pivotal to the quality of care provided, a new Flinders University study has found. With many deaths occurring in hospitals in Australia every year, hospitals are one of the main providers of end-of-life care. And with the number of Australians who die each year projected to double by 2040, the need for safe and quality end-of-life care in hospitals is an ongoing concern.