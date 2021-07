Female voices in sneakers are starting to become more amplified than ever before, and one of the ladies that’s leading the charge in the space is influencer and designer Aleali May. Highly regarded as one of Jordan Brand‘s most impactful women collaborators, May has already got five footwear projects under her belt, and she’s certainly going to keep her movement going as her camo-covered Air Jordan 4 has just been revealed by way of early imagery.