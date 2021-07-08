Cancel
Fort Collins, CO

7 Things that Can be Checked Out at the Poudre Library Besides Books

By Kelsey Nistel
 14 days ago
The Poudre River Public Library District is such an important resource for the Fort Collins community, in so many different ways. Besides countless books, audio books, and DVDs, the library also allows cardholders to check out a variety of other gadgets and items. Here are 7 things you might not know are available to reserve at the Poudre Libraries, but visit them in person or online to see what else they have to offer.

New Country 99.1 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

