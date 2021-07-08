PHOTOS: Halifax County teacher celebrates Stem initiative with governor

On June 29, the Virginia STEM Education Commission met in Richmond to celebrate the accomplishments of Gov. Ralph Northam’s Executive Order 36 and the signing of HB 2058 and HB1885. The initiative is intended to help close the STEM gap across Virginia by “creating a unified vision and adopting a set of dynamic shared goals to strategically inform how we prepare students for STEM jobs of the future.” Halifax County High School teacher Jocelyn Forest, a member of the commission, attended the signing and met with Northam. “In order to close achievement gaps, meet the growing economic demands for STEM prepared citizens, and maintain the recognition as one of the best states for STEM education and employment, the commonwealth must be strategic in how it prepares and educates young people and aligns to the rapidly evolving needs of employers,” Northam said. “To accomplish this, Virginia must begin by creating a unified vision and adopting a set of shared goals to strategically inform how we prepare students for STEM jobs of the future.”