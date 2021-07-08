Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Halifax County, VA

PHOTOS: Halifax County teacher celebrates Stem initiative with governor

yourgv.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn June 29, the Virginia STEM Education Commission met in Richmond to celebrate the accomplishments of Gov. Ralph Northam’s Executive Order 36 and the signing of HB 2058 and HB1885. The initiative is intended to help close the STEM gap across Virginia by “creating a unified vision and adopting a set of dynamic shared goals to strategically inform how we prepare students for STEM jobs of the future.” Halifax County High School teacher Jocelyn Forest, a member of the commission, attended the signing and met with Northam. “In order to close achievement gaps, meet the growing economic demands for STEM prepared citizens, and maintain the recognition as one of the best states for STEM education and employment, the commonwealth must be strategic in how it prepares and educates young people and aligns to the rapidly evolving needs of employers,” Northam said. “To accomplish this, Virginia must begin by creating a unified vision and adopting a set of shared goals to strategically inform how we prepare students for STEM jobs of the future.”

www.yourgv.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Education
Halifax County, VA
Education
State
Virginia State
Halifax County, VA
Government
City
Halifax, VA
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
County
Halifax County, VA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralph Northam
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gov#Hb 2058#Hb1885
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
News Break
Jobs
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

GOP blocks infrastructure debate as negotiators near deal

Republicans on Wednesday blocked the Senate from debating a bipartisan infrastructure proposal as negotiators say they are near finalizing their agreement. The 49-51 vote fell short of the 60 needed to advance what is effectively stand-in legislation that senators will swap the bipartisan group’s text into once it is finished.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

CBO: Key debt limit date likely in October or November

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) on Wednesday forecasted that the Treasury Department would most likely run out of cash in October or November absent congressional action on the debt limit. The estimate comes as Republicans are saying they won't help Democrats to raise the debt ceiling and suggests that lawmakers...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Israel vows to ‘act aggressively’ against Ben & Jerry’s

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister vowed Tuesday to “act aggressively” against the decision by Ben & Jerry’s to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, as the country’s ambassador to the U.S. urged dozens of state governors to punish the company under anti-boycott laws. The strong reaction reflected...
IndustryPosted by
The Hill

Drug companies reach tentative $26 billion national opioid settlement

A bipartisan coalition of state attorneys general on Wednesday announced a $26 billion settlement with Johnson & Johnson and three of the country's largest drug distributors regarding their roles in the U.S. opioid epidemic. If approved, the three major drug distributors — Cardinal Health, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen— would pay $21...
SoccerPosted by
The Associated Press

Sweden stuns US 3-0 in women’s soccer at Olympics

TOKYO (AP) — Sweden didn’t have to bunker down on defense against the Americans this time. Stina Blackstenius scored a pair of goals and the Swedes stunned the United States at the Olympics with a 3-0 victory Wednesday in the women’s soccer tournament. The Americans, ranked No. 1 in the...

Comments / 1

Community Policy