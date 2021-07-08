Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Skin Care

How To Adjust Your Skincare Routine For Summer

By Beth Mahoney
Posted by 
The List
The List
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

You might love the sunny summer weather, but that doesn't mean that your skin does. The issue is that while the summer brings with it lots of fantastic benefits, your skin may not cope as well in the warmer weather as you do. As per Harper's Bazaar, while you might picture yourself with tanned, glowing summer skin that has the effortless dewy look to it, the reality can be a little different — think skin that is overly sweaty and oily, has a red hue to it, and is sun damaged.

www.thelist.com

Comments / 0

The List

The List

55K+
Followers
18K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.

 https://www.thelist.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oily Skin#Sunny Summer#Skincare#Aging Skin#Harper S Bazaar#Spf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Skin Care
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
Related
Hair Carethemanual.com

Best Shampoo for Thinning Hair: 6 Ways to Save Your Lingering Locks

Hair loss in men can be attributed to genetics, lifestyle, and even certain medical conditions. Whatever the case may be, seeing your once-luscious locks thin over time can be disheartening. You can go for an effective hair loss treatment or shave your head outright and be a few paces ahead of mother nature. But there’s another route you can take: Prevention.
Fitnessrachaelraymag.com

4 Ways to Keep Your Wellness Routine on the Road

Summer vacations have never exactly been synonymous with routines. At least half of the fun of vacationing is abandoning the same-old for the new and exciting—if only for a week or two, or however long you can manage to get away. This year, post-quarantine, families are taking to the road,...
Skin CareDaily Beast

Hyaluronic Acid Is a Must for a Healthy Skincare Routine

Skincare can be intimidating. There are always new innovations, and chasing the best ingredients can get costly. One of the must-have ingredients right now? Hyaluronic acid. This moisture-retaining all-star is popping up in creams and serums all over the place, but the new Triple Hyaluronic Acid line from Beauty Pie leads the pack.
Skin Carevivaglammagazine.com

How to Experiment with New Skincare Products

If you are comfortable with your skincare routine, it can be a little intimidating to experiment with new skincare products. But it can also be exciting and worthwhile. Here is the best way to go about it. Choose Products for Your Skin Type. Everyone’s skin is unique. So, when a...
Skin CarePosted by
Tyla

People Are Obsessed With This Nun Dropping Her Skincare Routine

A nun revealed just how she keeps her flawless skin looking so fresh, and, hallelujah, it’s enough to make us religious. Episcopal nun Claudette Powell, who regularly posts on TikTok under the username @nunsenseforthepeople, was hoping to educate users on the video sharing platform about life as a member of a devout religious community.
Skin CarePosted by
Glamour

The Best Keratosis Pilaris Treatments for Managing Dry, Bumpy Skin

All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Ask any dermatologist—or anyone with keratosis pilaris, for that matter—and they’ll tell you one of the biggest misconceptions about the best keratosis pilaris treatments is the belief that they’re a cure-all for “chicken skin” or “strawberry skin.” Fact is, there’s no magic pill or fairy godmother (at least not yet) that can entirely eliminate the small white or red bumps that crowd the arms, legs, and butt cheeks of people with KP. But the good news? The symptoms can be managed.
Workoutswkms.org

How To Heat-Proof Your Summer Workout

Treadmill fatigue is real. That's why at the first hints of spring many indoor exercisers are outside faster than you can say manual or hills program. But when summer hits, some regions get hot — really hot. And this year, as climate change continues to push Earth's weather to extremes, entire swaths of the U.S. have experienced record-breaking levels of heat.
New York City, NYPosted by
Well+Good

4 Skin-Care Ingredients To Avoid in the Summer—And Surprise! Retinol Isn’t on the List

Summer means more than swapping shearling-lined boots for colorful sandals and stashing away your practical puffers. It also means that it's hibernation season for many of your cold-weather skin-care favorites. “Your skin requires different things in the summertime when humidity is higher and the sun is stronger,” Rachel Nazarian, MD and board certified dermatologist previously told Well+Good.
Skin Caregetthegloss.com

The best SPF for acne prone skin

Finding SPF for acne-prone skin can be a nightmare. Sunscreen has long been blamed for triggering breakouts, but wearing it is non-negotiable (especially if you're taking roaccutane for your acne), not only to protect your skin from sun damage, but also to prevent or reduce post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation. Thankfully SPF formulations...
Skin Carepowerofpositivity.com

These 6 Homemade Body Scrubs Will Make Your Skin Glow

Homemade body scrubs are a creative, easy way to keep your skin glowing and healthy. Not to mention, making them yourself will soften the blow on your wallet as well. Buying beauty products at the store can get expensive, and they often run out very quickly. These homemade body scrubs will give you more for your money, as you can make them in bulk.
Skin CarePosted by
Shape Magazine

Shoppers Say This 'Magical Elixir' Anti-Aging Cream Changed Their Skin In Under 2 Weeks

This story originally appeared on InStyle.com by Maya Gandara. Another buzzy name is taking over the health and wellness industry, infiltrating sparkling drinks, superfood supplements, and even skin care: adaptogens. Despite their recent popularity, use of the Ayurvedic herbs and fungi is nothing new; people have relied on the ancient medicine for thousands of years to treat a range of concerns, such as managing stress levels and combating inflammation. While ingesting adaptogens can bring numerous benefits to the body, applying them topically to the skin has been proven to do wonders, too, minimizing dryness, fine lines and wrinkles, eczema, and irritation like no other.
Skin Carecoveteur.com

How One Data-Driven Brand Is Looking to Personalize Your Acne Routine

We often think of acne as an insufferable time during puberty: a zit that appears overnight or during a stressful school semester. But when breakouts begin occurring in adulthood, the feelings around acne start to shift. For Katrina Moreno Lewis, that shift was her "flip-the-table" moment—the moment when she started thinking about a skin-care solution that was rooted in data science.
Skin Careryerecord.com

THE BEAUTY BAR: The Collagen Craze: Hype or Healthy?

Collagen, we’ve all heard about it — the latest buzzword in the wellness industry promising nothing short of the fountain of youth. Whether it’s touted as the active ingredient in the newest moisturizer or in a powder to scoop in your green juice or smoothie, it’s being marketed in the aisles of Whole Foods, high-end beauty boutiques, and more with claims of improving the health of your skin: improving skin elasticity, reducing visible wrinkles, and increasing blood flow to the skin. Those are big claims. Are they too good to be true?

Comments / 0

Community Policy