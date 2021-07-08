Severe Weather Statement issued for Jefferson by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-08 15:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Jefferson THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN JEFFERSON COUNTY WILL EXPIRE AT 545 PM EDT The storms which prompted the warning have weakened. However gusty winds and heavy rain are still possible with these thunderstorms. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service Louisville.alerts.weather.gov
