Lost Judgment gets a new trailer at Sony’s State of Play

By Cass Marshall
Polygon
 13 days ago

During Sony’s most recent State of Play presentation on Thursday, Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio revealed more information on the upcoming detective thriller Lost Judgment. The Judgment games are a spin-off of the Yakuza series, and players take control of Takayuku Yagami as he explores the Japanese cities of Kamurocho and Isezaki Ijincho. During the State of Play presentation, Sega showed a new trailer showcasing the game’s investigative action.

www.polygon.com

State Of Play, The Judgment, Xbox One, Japanese, The Digital Deluxe, Digital Ultimate, School Stories
