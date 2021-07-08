Lost Judgment gets a new trailer at Sony’s State of Play

SEGA’s Lost Judgment is rumored to be the last entry in the franchise posted by the Japanese website Nikkan Taishu. A source has apparently confirmed that Johnny’s, the talent agency of actor Takuya Kimura (who plays the lead actor Takayuki Yagami) was for some reason against the release on PC of the previous game Judgment (available on consoles and Stadia only) and still is. takes the same position. for the upcoming sequel. Lost Judgment developer SEGA does not believe this is a viable business proposition.