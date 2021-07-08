Cancel
John Cena books role in 'Argylle' spy thriller movie

f4wonline.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohn Cena has booked a role in a new spy thriller movie. It was revealed on Thursday that Cena will be part of the cast for the spy thriller "Argylle." Henry Cavill, Sam Rockwell, Bryce Dallas Howard, Bryan Cranston, Catherine O’Hara, Cena, and Samuel L. Jackson are listed as appearing in the movie. Pop star Dua Lipa will also be making her acting debut in it.

