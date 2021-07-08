Cancel
Hurricane Local Statement issued for Northern Fairfield, Northern Middlesex, Northern New Haven by NWS

 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 10:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Northern Fairfield; Northern Middlesex; Northern New Haven; Northern New London; Southern Fairfield; Southern Middlesex; Southern New Haven; Southern New London This product covers Southeast New York, Northeast New Jersey, and Southern Connecticut **Tropical Storm Elsa over Eastern Long Island, Departing this Afternoon** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - None * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Northeast Suffolk, Northern New London, Northwest Suffolk, Southeast Suffolk, Southern Middlesex, Southern Nassau, Southern New Haven, Southern New London, and Southwest Suffolk * STORM INFORMATION: - About 100 miles east of New York City NY or about 10 miles west-southwest of Montauk Point NY - 41.0N 72.1W - Storm Intensity 50 mph - Movement Northeast or 45 degrees at 31 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Tropical Storm Elsa will track northeast into southeast New England by early this afternoon. The flooding rains from Elsa are expected to pull away from southern Connecticut through midday. Meanwhile, wind gusts of 50 to 65 mph are expected to continue through early afternoon across eastern Long Island and southeastern CT into early to mid afternoon before diminishing. Very rough seas and dangerous rip currents will continue through the day. An additional 1 to 2 inches of rain is likely for southeastern CT, with less than an inch for eastern Long Island. The flash flooding threat will come to an end by mid afternoon as the tropical rains pull northeast of the area. There is an isolated severe thunderstorm threat this evening, particularly for NYC and points N and W. damaging wind gusts will be Tropical Storm force gusts are expected on the ocean waters south of Long Island, as well as on Long Island Sound, and the south shore and eastern bays of Long Island, through mid afternoon. Dangerous rip currents and high surf are expected along the ocean beaches of Long Island through Friday. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * FLOODING RAIN: Potential impacts from the flooding rain are still unfolding across Southeastern Connecticut. Remain well guarded against life-threatening flood waters having extensive impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and streams may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - In hilly terrain, destructive runoff may run quickly down valleys, and increase susceptibility to rockslides and mudslides. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. Elsewhere across NYC, western Long Island, northeastern New Jersey, and Lower Hudson Valley, little to no impact is anticipated. * WIND: Prepare for hazardous wind having possible limited impacts across cross southern and eastern portions of Long Island and southeastern Connecticut. Potential impacts in this area include: - Damage to porches, awnings, carports, sheds, and unanchored mobile homes. Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Many large tree limbs broken off. A few trees snapped or uprooted, but with greater numbers in places where trees are shallow rooted. Some fences and roadway signs blown over. - A few roads impassable from debris, particularly within urban or heavily wooded places. Hazardous driving conditions on bridges and other elevated roadways. - Scattered power and communications outages. Elsewhere across Southeast New York, Northeast New Jersey, and Southern Connecticut, little to no impact is anticipated. * OTHER COASTAL HAZARDS: Dangerous rip currents are expected at Atlantic ocean beaches into Saturday. High surf and beach erosion into tonight. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see http://ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see http://getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see http://redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in New York NY around 3 PM, or sooner if conditions warrant.

