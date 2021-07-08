Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington County, IN

Special Weather Statement issued for Washington by NWS

weather.gov
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 15:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 18:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Washington A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTHERN ORANGE AND NORTHWESTERN WASHINGTON COUNTIES At 523 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 7 miles northwest of Brownstown to 7 miles north of Paoli. Movement was east at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Orleans, Orangeville, Campbellsburg, Saltillo, Bromer, Leipsic, Mckinley, Smedley, Rush Creek Valley and Claysville. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Paoli, IN
County
Washington County, IN
City
Brownstown, IN
City
Washington, IN
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Extreme Weather#Saltillo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
NBC News

Jeff Bezos thanks Amazon workers for Blue Origin launch in revealingly tone-deaf moment

On Tuesday morning, former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos boarded Blue Origin's New Shepard spacecraft in West Texas with his brother, Mark, Mercury 13 astronaut candidate Wally Funk and an 18-year-old Dutch student for the first unpiloted suborbital flight with an all-civilian crew. The Blue Origin accomplishment was the second suborbital flight in nine days, with Richard Branson having blasted off last week.
Posted by
NBC News

McConnell threatens to oppose debt ceiling hike, raising Democratic ire

WASHINGTON — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Republicans won't support a debt limit hike, drawing fierce backlash from Democrats who accused him of plotting to sabotage the economy. The Kentucky Republican suggested that Democrats should act alone to lift the debt ceiling, a move that experts say is necessary...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Israel vows to ‘act aggressively’ against Ben & Jerry’s

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister vowed Tuesday to “act aggressively” against the decision by Ben & Jerry’s to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, as the country’s ambassador to the U.S. urged dozens of state governors to punish the company under anti-boycott laws. The strong reaction reflected...
Posted by
The Hill

Biden says CDC will advise unvaccinated kids to wear masks in school

President Biden said Wednesday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) would likely issue guidance encouraging children who have not been vaccinated against the coronavirus to wear masks in schools. “The CDC is going to say that what we should do is, everyone under the age of 12...
SoccerNBC News

U.S. women's soccer team falls to Sweden in Olympic opener

The U.S. women's soccer team was routed in its Olympic opener Wednesday by Sweden, the same opponent that knocked it out of the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. The Swedish team beat the Americans 3-0, a devastating start for the reigning World Cup champions. The team had not lost a match since January 2019, but Wednesday's stunning upset before an empty stadium snapped that 44-game streak.

Comments / 0

Community Policy