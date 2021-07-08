Flood Advisory issued for Brunswick, Lunenburg by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 17:20:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Brunswick; Lunenburg The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northwestern Northampton County in northeastern North Carolina Southern Brunswick County in south central Virginia Southeastern Lunenburg County in south central Virginia Mecklenburg County in south central Virginia * Until 800 PM EDT. * At 437 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include South Hill, Lawrenceville, Brodnax, Brunswick, La Crosse, Boydton, Ebony, Gasburg, Forksville, Bracey, Beechwood, Bowens Corner, North View, Baskerville, Bacons Fork, Palmer Springs, Meredithville, White Plains, Gary and John H Kerr Dam. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.