Special Weather Statement issued for Crawford by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 15:43:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 18:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Crawford A LINE OF STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN DUBOIS NORTHWESTERN CRAWFORD AND ORANGE COUNTIES At 544 PM EDT, radar indicated strong thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 8 miles east of Shoals to 7 miles east of Jasper. Movement was east at 25 mph. Winds in excess of 40 mph are possible with these storms. Locations impacted include Paoli, Orleans, French Lick, Orangeville, West Baden Springs, Dubois, Hillham, Celestine, Syria and Ellsworth. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.