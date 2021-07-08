Cancel
Lunenburg County, VA

Flash Flood Warning issued for Lunenburg by NWS

 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 17:45:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Lunenburg The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for Northwestern Lunenburg County in south central Virginia * Until 1000 PM EDT. * At 545 PM EDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain falling across the warned area. Between 2 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1.5 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Arvins Store, Pleasant Grove, Nutbush, Blevins Corner and Rubermount. FLASH FLOOD...RADAR AND GAUGE INDICATED

