New F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch Trailer Released, Release Date Revealed

By Marc Deschamps
ComicBook
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuring today's PlayStation State of Play, Sony debuted a new trailer for F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch, an upcoming platformer for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5. The game is a Metroidvania style platformer set in Torch City. Developed by TiGames, the title puts players in the role of Rayton, a anthropomorphic rabbit with a giant mechanical fist. The new trailer looks very impressive, showcasing the environments players will explore, and some of the arcade-style combat that players can expect to see when the game arrives on September 7th. The new trailer can be found at the top of this page.

