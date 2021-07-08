New F.I.S.T.: Forged in Shadow Torch Trailer Released, Release Date Revealed

Check out the creepy trailer for a look at the first-person horror adventure, The Origin: Blind Maid. Decades after the happenings that created The Origin, a corrupt politician fled from justice, refuges himself in an inhospitable región full of terrible legends. His assistant runs away from him holding the key from the car that the politician needs to leave the place. During his search, he will face space and time, being forced to come back to the past and face The Origin of the Blind Maid while he tries to redeem himself. The Origin: Blind Maid launches on July 22 for PC via Steam.