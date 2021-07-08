Cancel
Touching pics show dog owner pushing dying pooch up pet’s favourite mountain in wheelbarrow for ‘one final adventure’

By Debbie White
The US Sun
 13 days ago

HEART-breaking photos show a dog owner pushing his dying pooch up his favourite mountain in a wheelbarrow for "one final adventure" together.

Carlos Fresco, 57, wanted to take his cherished Labradoodle Monty for one last walkies in Wales after an 18-month battle with leukaemia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07xqya_0arPDg7S00
Carlos travelled 180 miles from London to push Monty up the Brecon Beacons Credit: WNS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XCtRs_0arPDg7S00
Monty had one last walkies in Wales after an 18-month battle with leukaemia Credit: WNS

Carlos travelled 180 miles from London to stay with a pal in Brecon Beacons where he and Monty had previously explored the mountains.

The hotelier knew that 10-year-old Monty was too unwell to make the 2,900ft climb up Pen-Y-Fan peak - so he helped by pushing him in a wheelbarrow.

And just as incredibly, fellow dog-lovers offered to help the pair up the incline.

Carlos, of West London, said his pet "loved hills" so he had to improvise.

He explained: "I stumbled across a rusty old wheelbarrow which I decided to dust off and oil up.

"The next day I put Monty in it on top of a load of blankets and started wheeling him to the top of Pen y Fan.

"He loved it and the reaction he got from other walkers was amazing.

"They all took turns in helping to push the barrow, and Monty really enjoyed that because he'd always adored people and being made a fuss of.

"I was bowled over by the kindness we were shown, to be honest - total strangers taking the time out to say 'hello' and lend a hand in getting him to the summit."

Carlos said he chose the "beautiful" Beacons as he had many happy memories of walking there with Monty.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XMoK1_0arPDg7S00
The dog owner took his pet on one final trip up a Welsh mountain Credit: WNS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jj5Fe_0arPDg7S00
Monty was able to enjoy one final adventure with Carlos Credit: WNS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HA85c_0arPDg7S00
Carlos Fresco's labradoodle Monty had leukaemia for 18 months Credit: WNS

He said: "I knew Monty was dying as his cancer had returned.

"He was diagnosed 18 months ago and responded very well to chemotherapy.

"But unfortunately his leukaemia returned eight weeks ago and he declined very rapidly."

Devastated Carlos added: "Monty has always been at my side.

"We have climbed all over the country and Monty has summited the three peaks and was always up for adventure."

Carlos has also thanked fellow walkers for their support as he made the emotional journey up one of the UK's highest peaks shortly before Monty's death.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lCisM_0arPDg7S00
He 'absolutely loved that wheelbarrow' says Carlos Credit: WNS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05ayDB_0arPDg7S00
Ten-year-old Monty underwent chemotherapy but, sadly, the cancer returned Credit: WNS

He said: "Although he was weak he enjoyed all the fuss and attention received by so many well wishers.

"People on the hills were so kind and equally so sad at his deteriorating condition.

"Total strangers asked if they could share in pushing Monty on his last journey - many total strangers shed a tear as we all love dearly our little four-legged friends.

"I would like very much to thank them all for their support, encouragement and genuine concern over Monty.

"That little guy touched so many lives.

"He made everyone he came into contact with smile and just take a moment to reflect how sometimes life’s not that bad.

"Our little companions are never judgemental, are always there waiting for you and offer comfort when things haven’t gone well."

Carlos said that Monty "passed away at the foot of my bed" last month.

Monty had "hung on until the morning after Father's Day - I peered over the mattress and he'd gone," Carlos added.

He said, however, that his pet "looked so peaceful though and I'm glad we got to go on one last adventure together."

Carlos added: "I would like to thank all the wonderful people that we met in Brecon and on the hills for their true kindness and genuine sympathy.

"He was truly a special boy. God bless and goodnight little fella."

News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Dogs
News Break
Pets
