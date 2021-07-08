Ten years on, Northrop Grumman reflects on changes to Solid Rocket Motors from Shuttle to SLS era

The recent advancement of the Pentagon’s defense spending bill for its fiscal year 2022 in the U.S. House of Representatives, and expected stability in the department’s spending, should keep investors focused on aerospace and defense stocks in the coming months. We think two prominent players in this space, Boeing (BA) and Northrop Grumman (NOC), should benefit from this backdrop given their market dominance. But which of these two stocks is a better buy now? Let’s find out.The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) and Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) are two prominent players in the aerospace and defense sector, BA operates through four segments—Commercial Airplanes; Defense; Space & Security; Boeing Global Services; and Boeing Capital. NOC operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems; Innovation Systems; Mission Systems; and Technology Services.