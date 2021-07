Aric Almirola may have won for the first time in the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season on Sunday, but he isn’t officially locked into the playoffs yet. One of the first things that was said after Stewart-Haas Racing’s Aric Almirola pulled off a shocking victory in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway was that he was going playoff racing for the fourth time in four seasons behind the wheel of the #10 Ford.