Cheshire, CT

State Settles Lawsuit Over Incarcerated Teen’s Death For $1.65 Million

Connecticut Public
Connecticut Public
 13 days ago
State officials have agreed to pay $1.65 million to the family of Karon Nealy Jr., a 19-year-old who died in 2015 from complications from lupus while he was in prison. “Nothing’s gonna bring this kid back. It’s certainly less than what we had it valued at, but it gives resolution to his mom and his seven-year-old daughter,” said DeVaughn Ward, one of the attorneys representing Nealy’s estate in a federal lawsuit that has taken three years to resolve. “It’s a small down payment on some restorative justice for his family.”

www.wnpr.org

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

