State Settles Lawsuit Over Incarcerated Teen’s Death For $1.65 Million

State officials have agreed to pay $1.65 million to the family of Karon Nealy Jr., a 19-year-old who died in 2015 from complications from lupus while he was in prison. “Nothing’s gonna bring this kid back. It’s certainly less than what we had it valued at, but it gives resolution to his mom and his seven-year-old daughter,” said DeVaughn Ward, one of the attorneys representing Nealy’s estate in a federal lawsuit that has taken three years to resolve. “It’s a small down payment on some restorative justice for his family.”