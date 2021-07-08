LISTEN: Rep. Vincent Candelora Says Juvenile Car Theft Is A Crisis

The retiring Kurt Westby’s last day on the job as Commissioner of Connecticut's Department of Labor is in the first week of July. After he steps away, Deputy Commissioner Dante Bartolomeo will step in as his replacement. She will start on an interim basis before going through confirmation hearings in the next legislative session at the latest. Bartolomeo joined All Things Considered to talk about how this difficult year of pandemic has prepared her for the job, what her priorities will be and what the Department of Labor is doing to help get people back to work before federal benefits run out in September.