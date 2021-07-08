LISTEN: Rep. Vincent Candelora Says Juvenile Car Theft Is A Crisis
In the wake of a New Britain marathon runner being struck and killed by a teenager driving a stolen vehicle, state lawmakers met July 7 to discuss what to do about car thefts by young people statewide. House Minority Leader Vincent Candelora (R-North Branford) says the situation is a “crisis” and unsuccessfully asked for a special session on the issue. Candelora joined All Things Considered to talk about whether the basis for the use of the word crisis stems from data or the outcry over the tragedy in New Britain.www.wnpr.org
