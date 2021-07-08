Cancel
New Britain, CT

LISTEN: Rep. Vincent Candelora Says Juvenile Car Theft Is A Crisis

Connecticut Public
 12 days ago
In the wake of a New Britain marathon runner being struck and killed by a teenager driving a stolen vehicle, state lawmakers met July 7 to discuss what to do about car thefts by young people statewide. House Minority Leader Vincent Candelora (R-North Branford) says the situation is a “crisis” and unsuccessfully asked for a special session on the issue. Candelora joined All Things Considered to talk about whether the basis for the use of the word crisis stems from data or the outcry over the tragedy in New Britain.

www.wnpr.org

Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

 https://ctpublic.org/
