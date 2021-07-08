CDC sending extra resources to reemerging COVID-19 hot spots

We're keeping an eye on coronavirus hot spots in the U.S. where case numbers and hospitalizations are increasing. They're in places with low vaccination rates. Missouri, Arkansas and all of the Gulf Coast states have vaccination rates of 40% or lower. So for the latest updates, we're going back now to member station reporters in those states who've been following this for us. Rebecca Smith is with KBIA in Missouri, and Shalina Chatlani is with the Gulf States Newsroom in New Orleans. Good morning to both of you.