Boat Plows Into Stopped Tritoon With Tuber Near The Toll Bridge

LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — A boat and tritoon collided head-on over the holiday weekend in the main channel near the mouth of Porto Cima Cove. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a 2003 Formula boat driven by John Morrow, of the Kansas City area, was headed upstream at 2:40 p.m., Saturday, July 3, when it reportedly collided with a 2020 Premier Tritoon stopped to pull a tuber out of the water on the main channel at the 15.5 mile marker.