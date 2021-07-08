Cancel
Jersey Shore Man Indicted In Stabbing Death Of 29-Year-Old Lakewood Man, Prosecutor Says

By Jon Craig
Jorge Santiago-Garcia Photo Credit: Ocean County Prosecutor's Office

A 32-year-old man from Ocean County has been indicted for the alleged stabbing death of a Lakewood man, authorities said.

Jorge Santiago-Garcia, also of Lakewood, was indicted by a county grand jury on Thursday on murder charges and several weapons offenses, according to the Ocean County prosecutor.

The indictment came in connection with the death of Rodrigo Jimenez-Paz last summer, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer said.

On Aug. 31, 2020, Lakewood police were called to a business on 2nd Avenue in Lakewood in response to multiple 9-1-1 calls reporting that someone had been stabbed.

Jimenez-Paz, 29, was found with a stab wound to his chest, Billhimer said. The victim was taken to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune. Lifesaving efforts were unsuccessful, and he was pronounced dead at the hospital, the prosecutor said.

An investigation reportedly identified Santiago-Garcia as a suspect in the fatal stabbing, Billhimer said.

Santiago-Garcia has been held at the Ocean County Jail ever since his arrest.

