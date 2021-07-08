Cancel
MLB Extends Trevor Bauer's Administrative Leave

RealGM
 13 days ago

Major League Baseball has extended Trevor Bauer's administrative leave by seven days as they continue their investigation into sexual assault allegations against the pitcher. The extension, which came on the final day of Bauer's initial leave, was attained with the consent of the MLB Players Association. MLB and the Pasadena...

baseball.realgm.com

Trevor Bauer
