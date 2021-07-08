Cancel
Connecticut State

Elsa Threatens Flooding And High Winds: Connecticut Utilities Say They're Ready

Connecticut Public
 13 days ago
Governor Ned Lamont is advising those who can to stay home Friday as Tropical Storm Elsa makes its way through Connecticut. He said the state's emergency operations center is expected to be at least partially activated for the event. "It looks like very early tomorrow morning, it will hit, go...

Hartford, CT
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

