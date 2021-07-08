Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Berrien County, MI

Family Donates Lake Search Equipment To Sheriff’s Department

wirx.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Berrien County family has made a donation of potentially lifesaving equipment to the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department. Speaking to the Berrien County Board of Commissioners Thursday, Chief Deputy Robert Boyce said the family of Dakota Yergeau of St. Joseph has donated a device called Aqua Eye, which uses ultrasound technology to find those who have been pulled under in bodies of water like Lake Michigan. Dakota Yergeau drowned in Lake Michigan this year. Boyce told commissioners about the Aqua Eye.

www.wirx.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Berrien County, MI
Society
Berrien County, MI
Crime & Safety
County
Berrien County, MI
Local
Michigan Society
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lake Michigan#Bodies Of Water#Charity#The Aqua Eye
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Society
News Break
Charities
Related
SoccerABC News

Sweden stuns US 3-0 in women's soccer at Olympics

TOKYO -- Sweden didn't have to bunker down on defense against the Americans this time. Stina Blackstenius scored a pair of goals and the Swedes stunned the United States at the Olympics with a 3-0 victory Wednesday in the women's soccer tournament. The Americans, ranked No. 1 in the world...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Israel vows to ‘act aggressively’ against Ben & Jerry’s

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister vowed Tuesday to “act aggressively” against the decision by Ben & Jerry’s to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, as the country’s ambassador to the U.S. urged dozens of state governors to punish the company under anti-boycott laws. The strong reaction reflected...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
NBC News

Jeff Bezos thanks Amazon workers for Blue Origin launch in revealingly tone-deaf moment

On Tuesday morning, former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos boarded Blue Origin's New Shepard spacecraft in West Texas with his brother, Mark, Mercury 13 astronaut candidate Wally Funk and an 18-year-old Dutch student for the first unpiloted suborbital flight with an all-civilian crew. The Blue Origin accomplishment was the second suborbital flight in nine days, with Richard Branson having blasted off last week.
Energy IndustryPosted by
The Hill

US, Germany reach deal on controversial Russian pipeline

The Biden administration on Wednesday announced a far-reaching agreement with Germany in an effort to ensure Ukraine’s energy security as the U.S. steps back its efforts to prevent the use of a controversial Russian pipeline delivering natural gas to Europe. The announcement marks a significant compromise between the U.S., Germany...

Comments / 0

Community Policy