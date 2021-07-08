Cancel
Love Island: Seething Kaz brands Chloe a 'SNAKE' as she KISSES Toby

By Andrew Bullock For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 13 days ago

Love Island saw tensions rising on Thursday night as Chloe announced she had a soft spot for Toby, who has been coupled up with Kaz since day one.

This led to high drama in the villa as word got out - with Kaz branding Chloe a 'snake in the grass', Chloe locking horns with Faye over it, and Toby telling the boys he had 'no sexual attraction' to Kaz.

Toby then told Kaz he'd like to get to know Chloe before taking her off to the balcony to share a steamy smooch.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jKOsT_0arPC16P00
Seething! Love Island saw tensions rising on Thursday night as Chloe announced she had a soft spot for Toby, who has been coupled up with Kaz [pictured] since day one

At the start of the episode, Lucinda asked Chloe: 'So, what's going on with you? Do you fancy anyone in here?'

'Maybe. My type is Toby. He is my type on paper but I just love Kaz,' Chloe replied.

She then pulled Toby for a chat, during which he told her: 'Out of all the girls here, you intrigue me the most.'

'I want to get to know you. Do you want to get to know me?' Chloe asked him, to which he replied that he did.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qer9r_0arPC16P00
High drama! Toby then told Kaz he'd like to get to know Chloe before taking her off to the balcony to share a steamy smooch
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40Dd0A_0arPC16P00
Over it: Toby told the boys he had 'no sexual attraction' to Kaz

Later, a task saw the girls pick a boy to kiss, with Kaz selecting Toby and Chloe following suit.

This left Kaz seething from the sidelines, later seen in the beach cut branding Chloe 'shady' and insisting she 'has no girl code'.

The claws then came out in the evening, with Kaz scolding Chloe for kissing Toby on the lips.

'You could have kissed his cheek or his hand!' she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CNxik_0arPC16P00
'No girl code!' Kaz disappeared into the Beach Hut to brand Chloe a 'snake in the grass'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kKbRp_0arPC16P00
Bold move: Later, a task saw the girls pick a boy to kiss, with Kaz selecting Toby and Chloe following suit

Meanwhile, the boys asked Toby how he feels about the two women, saying that there was no spark between him and Kaz, and that he is very attracted to Chloe.

Chloe, sat with Lucinda, Millie and Rachel, then said she'd like to take Toby for a one-on-one following her chat with Kaz.

Rachel - who has been struggling with a triangle between Brad and Lucinda herself - advised against it, and then went to talk to Faye about it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13ZgIh_0arPC16P00
Fuming! This left Kaz seething from the sidelines, later seen branding Chloe 'shady' and insisting she 'has no girl code'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I59kv_0arPC16P00
Explain yourself: The claws then came out in the evening, with Kaz scolding Chloe for kissing Toby on the lips
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T7Bek_0arPC16P00
Catty: Overhearing this, Chloe asked why they were discussing her, to which Faye told her to 'shut up'

Overhearing this, Chloe asked why they were discussing her, to which Faye told her to 'shut up'!

Toby then informed Kaz that he feels their romance is moving 'too slow' and that he'd like to explore things with Chloe.

And explore things he did, taking her for a smooch upstairs with an embittered Kaz branded herself 'a single gal' in front of the others - just as new boy Teddy is set to enter the show on Friday night.

Love Island continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05sOoa_0arPC16P00
Moving on: Toby then informed Kaz that he feels their romance is moving 'too slow' and that he'd like to explore things with Chloe

Which Love Island couples are still together?

Where are the Love Island winners now - and what are they worth?

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
#Love Island#Snake#Kissed#Seething Kaz#Kaz Branding Chloe
