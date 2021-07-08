Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Museums

Head to Hands On Children’s Museum in July For Big Adventures During Summer Splash!

By Kristina Lotz
SouthSoundTalk
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe summer is just heating up and there is no place better than the Hands On Children’s Museum Summer Splash! Festival, presented by WSECU. With the theme “Big Adventures” (sponsored by Small to Tall Pediatric Dentistry) July promises to be a fun-filled learning adventure, with plenty for the entire family to enjoy together. “We are so excited to be open again to serve families in the community with hands-on learning opportunities through the summer,” shares Amy Ginsburg, senior development manager at Hands On Children’s Museum (HOCM). Make your reservations online today!

www.southsoundtalk.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bill Nye
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Museum#On Children#Adventure#Art#The Hands#Mud Pie Mondays#Makah#Tas Architecture#The Tinker Fairy#Native American#Summer Splash#Beehive Science#Dairy Queen
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Visual Art
News Break
Architecture
News Break
Museums
News Break
Arts
Related
Bangor, MEfoxbangor.com

Maine Discovery Museum’s summer camp is back

BANGOR — The Maine Discovery Museum is on a mission to provide science kits to Bangor schools for summer science enrichment. “I wanna be a scientist, too,” said camper Juliette. Maine Discovery Museum’s summer camp is back in full swing after being closed for more than a year. Kathy Harris-Smedburg,...
Oak Ridge, TNDaily Times

Children’s Museum launches online archive for Alvin Weinberg Papers

A collection of papers that Alvin Weinberg gave to the Children’s Museum of Oak Ridge 35 years ago is now preserved in an online archive, giving researchers, educators and the public access to almost 50 years of personal and scientific documents of the famed Manhattan Project physicist who devoted many years to developing peaceful uses for nuclear energy.
Rancho Mirage, CAKESQ

Drive-thru-treat event with Children’s Discovery Museum

On Halloween, Children’s Discovery Museum of the Desert hosted a FREE Drive-Thru Trick-or-Treat event for kids and families. This event was their 6th anniversary of "Boo!seum at the Museum extravaganza." The event was held from 9:30-11:30 a.m. in the museums parking lot. The first 200 cars got an activity bucket and each kid got a goodie bag of treats.
Pittsburgh, PAObserver-Reporter

Children's Museum to open Wednesdays starting July 21

The Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh will be open on Wednesdays starting July 21. It will be open five days a week, from Wednesday through Sunday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The adjacent MuseumLab is also adjusting its hours, and will be open from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
Wolfeboro, NHlaconiadailysun.com

Children’s Story Time coming to the New Hampshire Boat Museum

WOLFEBORO — Wolfeboro Public Library will visit New Hampshire Boat Museum for Children’s Story Time on Fridays from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., July 23 and August 20. For children ages 2 - 6-years-old, Story Time is approximately an hour and spent with children’s Librarian Jeanne Snowdon, who reads a selection of age appropriate books. Admission for children and one accompanying adult is free.
Fort Worth, TXNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Children on Similar Journey Bond During Summer Camp

A week-long day camp brought something good for kids impacted by cancer. Fort Worth-based Cancer Care Services hosted Camp Care last week for children five to 14 who all share something in common -- each has someone in their family who's been diagnosed with cancer. The free camp helps children...
Chapel Hill, NCPosted by
WRAL News

Kidzu Children's Museum hosting monthly garden party

Chapel Hill, N.C. — Kidzu Children's Museum is hosting monthly outdoor garden parties this summer. The programs are free, and walk-ins are welcome. But Kidzu asks that families RSVP so they know how many people to prepare for. Donations are encouraged too. The next one is 5 p.m. to 6:30...
Washakie County, WYthermopir.com

Washakie Museum hosts Big Horn Summer Swing

The Washakie Museum and Cultural Center is hosting the Big Horn Summer Swing on Friday, July 16 from 6-10 p.m. There will be dancing, dinner, desserts, Wyoming beers, Wyoming Whiskey, fine wine and a photo booth. Organizers plan to support Wyoming based business by featuring local beef and produ...
EntertainmentABC Action News

New "Daniel Tiger's" Exhibit at the Glazer Children's Museum

Glazer Children’s Museum is proud to present “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood: A Grr-ific Exhibit” now through Labor Day. This exhibit brings to life the themes presented in the award-winning PBS Kids television series created by The Fred Rogers Company that follows the adventures of 4-year-old Daniel Tiger and his friends.
Rosemount, MNrosemount.mn.us

Splash Pad Summer Celebration

Join the Rosemount Youth Commission for some summer fun at the Splash Pad. Enjoy frozen treats, fun activities, temporary tattoos, a water themed photo-op, and playful giveaways. Come at 10AM if you'd like to watch music in the Park - The Wonderful World of Woody will perform in the amphitheater from 10-10:45.
Pasadena, CAmomsla.com

Kidspace Children’s Museum: Your Guide to Fun

Looking for a great place to have fun with your kids? What about squeezing in some learning at the same time? And if the learning is fused with the fun, everyone wins. We’re lucky enough to have a place like that here in SoCal!. Kidspace Children’s Museum in Pasadena has...
Boardman, OREast Oregonian

Baptist church splashes into summer

BOARDMAN — A couple of days are left of the vacation Bible school at the Boardman First Baptist Church. On Friday, July 16, the final day, get ready to have a splashing good time with a water bounce house. Children in kindergarten through sixth grade are invited for dinner and...
Chapel Hill, NCPosted by
WRAL News

Kidzu Children's Museum adds more sessions to play

Chapel Hill, N.C. — Kidzu Children's Museum in Chapel Hill has expanded its opportunities for play. Starting this week, the museum, which is best for the under 10 set, now has two play sessions daily from Tuesday through Sunday. They are 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. to...
Mankato, MNKEYC

Children’s Museum hosting pork festivities

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota is hosting We Dig Pigs events Thursday night. The workshop is focused on the pork industry and production. Local pig farmers are coming in to discuss raising pigs on their family farm. Joining in on the fun is mascot Marty C Magic and the Bacon Capital USA Trailer which is out of Martin County. There will on-site learning about uses of crops, pork production, pigs use for kids, and anyone willing to educate themselves on one of the top industries in Southern Minnesota.
New Orleans, LAL'Observateur

‘Museums for All’ to Increase Access to Louisiana Children’s Museum and Early Learning Resources for All Families

New Orleans, July 20, 2021- The Louisiana Children’s Museum (LCM) has joined Museums for All, a signature access program of the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS), administered by the Association of Children’s Museums (ACM), to encourage people of all backgrounds to visit museums regularly and build lifelong museum-going habits.

Comments / 0

Community Policy