Head to Hands On Children’s Museum in July For Big Adventures During Summer Splash!

The summer is just heating up and there is no place better than the Hands On Children’s Museum Summer Splash! Festival, presented by WSECU. With the theme “Big Adventures” (sponsored by Small to Tall Pediatric Dentistry) July promises to be a fun-filled learning adventure, with plenty for the entire family to enjoy together. “We are so excited to be open again to serve families in the community with hands-on learning opportunities through the summer,” shares Amy Ginsburg, senior development manager at Hands On Children’s Museum (HOCM). Make your reservations online today!