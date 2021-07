SHALLOTTE — Linda D. Hill, 65, passed away Wednesday, July 7, 2021. Her love and memories will remain in the heart of her husband, Raymond A. Hill of the home; children, Eric P. Hill and Ericka Hill, both of Shallotte; siblings, Willie H. Hill of Shallotte, Norman Hill (Christina) of Seattle, Washington, and Lois Hill of Shallotte; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.