Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone has welcomed new signing Rodrigo de Paul. De Paul was signed from Udinese earlier this summer. “I don't call all the players. When De Paul called me, he said: 'Look Cholo, I've already told the club that Atletico is the only team I want to join.' So, I just told him: 'I'll see you in 20 days', and here he is," Simeone told Marca.