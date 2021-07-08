St. Lucie County commissioners approve 76-bed substance abuse rehab facility

An aerial map of the location of the proposed Springs Recovery Center 76-bed substance abuse rehab facility. Photo from SLC

The St. Lucie County Commission on July 6 approved a conditional use permit for a 25,992-square-foot, 76-bed substance abuse rehabilitation center, to be constructed on 4.64 acres at the southwest corner of W. Midway Road and N.W. Dunn Road south of Fort Pierce.

The parcel is zoned Institutional, with a Future Land Use of Public Facilities. A specialty hospital is considered a conditional use un the Institutional Zone. Access to the facility will be from two driveways on N.W. Dunn Road. Port St. Lucie Utilities will service the property for water and wastewater.

The one-story facility is planned for 76 beds, nursing stations, kitchen and dining area, laundry room, a group meeting room, office space, and outdoor recreation area. The facility is estimated to employ the equivalent of 40-45 full-time staff members, including doctors, therapists, nurses, administrative support staff, and facilities management employees.

The in-patient-only facility will have an eight-foot-high wall with hedges on either side along the southern border of the property. Residential properties are to the north and south of the parcel, and public facilities are to the east and west – Treasure Coast Hospice and the Church of Jesus Christ.

The Planning and Zonic Commission on May 20, after a public hearing, recommended that commissioners approve the conditional use permit, providing the northern driveway is limited to right-turn-in access only. The developers – Chancy Gelin, PLAG Holdings, LLC – also must remove an existing wall before the county accepts the right-of-way along N.W. Dunn Road.

Of the 30 notices sent to surrounding property owners, two objected to the project’s location.

Commissioners recommended allowing an easement for a transit stop and discussed bringing N.W. Dunn Road up to county standards before the facility is constructed. They approved the conditional use 5-1. No one spoke during the quasi-judicial public hearing.