England's stars will donate millions to NHS heroes to ensure under-strain health service benefits from their run to Euro 2020 final - with squad set to pocket £9.5MILLION if they beat Italy

By Sami Mokbel
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 13 days ago

England's footballers intend to make a huge donation to NHS charities following the team’s euphoric success at Euro 2020.

Having already made a cash pledge to the NHS at the height of the Covid outbreak, Gareth Southgate’s squad are keen to maintain that commitment, acknowledging that health staff have been under massive strain since the pandemic struck at the start of last year.

The Football Association will net in the region of £24million in prize money if England beat Italy on Sunday, with around 40 per cent of that sum - £9.5m - to be split among the 26-man squad.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1bwjFv_0arPAmEl00
England's players intend to make a huge donation to NHS charities at the end of Euro 2020

The final details of the plan to donate to NHS charities after the tournament will be discussed at greater length in the coming weeks due to complications over tax issues linked to England player payments.

But while any donation is still to be finalised, the intention from members of the team to ensure the NHS benefits from their brilliant run to the European Championship final in the coming weeks is clear.

The England squad have been applauded for rallying round the health service in recent months, offering financial support during the Covid crisis.

In confirming their choice to make a donation to NHS charities last year, a statement released on behalf of England players in May read: ‘Following positive discussions with the FA, the England senior men’s squad are pleased to confirm that a significant donation from their international match fees will be made to NHS Charities Together via the #PlayersTogether initiative.

‘This contribution will be taken from a fund already set aside to support a variety of worthy causes using all match fees collated since September 2018.’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08um2I_0arPAmEl00
The Three Lions' squad want the healthcare heroes to benefit from their fine run this summer

Daily Mail

