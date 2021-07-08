Qualcomm’s $1,500 smartphone is for its biggest fans with more money than sense
Qualcomm — the company behind the Snapdragon processors and modems that power almost every major Android smartphone — is making its own phone. Or rather, the company is partnering with Asus on a custom device officially called the “Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders,” a $1,500 phone that’s designed to showcase the chip company’s technology. And, as the name suggests, Qualcomm will be selling the phone directly to members of its Snapdragon Insider fan community, which Qualcomm launched earlier this year.www.theverge.com
