Qualcomm’s $1,500 smartphone is for its biggest fans with more money than sense

Apple releases a new flagship phone lineup every fall, and sometimes the upgrades are enough to make you want to trade up, even if you just bought a new phone last year. But depending on Apple's plans or your personal must-have phone features, not to mention your budget, last year's phone might be good enough. We don't know yet what the iPhone 13 will have to offer or how its specs compare to last year's iPhone 12 -- we don't even know if there will be an iPhone 13 -- but we can make some guesses based on the rumor mill that is, perhaps surprisingly, already thriving.