Paterson, NJ

Two Paterson men arrested for Franklin Street murder

The police arrested two men for their alleged role in a murder on Franklin Street, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office. Jeremaih Rosado, 18, and Imeir I. Tucker, 24, both of Paterson, have been charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, possession of a handgun for an unlawful purpose, and unlawful possession of a handgun in connection with the killing of 28-year-old Juan Garcia of Paterson on July 3 outside of 159 Franklin Street.

