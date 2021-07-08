If these are the real Pixel 6 Pro specs, Google may have a show-stopper on its hands
It was only a matter of time before we learned more about the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. A lot of attention has been paid to the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3, but Jon Prosser of Front Page Tech is back again with a bit of a distraction. Some of the leaks and rumors we’ve seen have painted a pretty good picture of what to expect from Google’s upcoming flagship lineup. Today, Prosser has filled in a few of the blanks.phandroid.com
Comments / 0