Ubisoft Employees Still Unhappy With Management After Assassin’s Creed Inifinity Reorganization

The Ubisoft news blog shared an interesting story on Wednesday, about how 'Assassin's Creed Infinity' will define this franchise for years to come. It talks a lot about the personnel behind the new Assassin's Creed project, and how Ubisoft Montreal and Ubisoft Quebec thought about the future of gaming, working through the pandemic, and working from home. However, in its 650 words of blurb about this important change, it neglects to describe what it will mean for gamers, particularly fans of the franchise. The blog ends by promising exciting details of the developers' incredible journey in creating the foundations of Assassin's Creed Infinity, and leaves it there…