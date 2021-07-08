Cancel
Ubisoft Employees Still Unhappy With Management After Assassin’s Creed Inifinity Reorganization

PlayStation LifeStyle
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the recent announcement of Assassin’s Creed Infinity, Ubisoft employees are once again raising questions about the company’s handling of abuse allegations towards members of management. The ambitious live-service title will see Ubisoft’s Montreal and Quebec studios pooling resources, with many accused management members heading development. In statements to the press, Ubisoft has reiterated its position that third parties have investigated the allegations and that the company has dealt with them accordingly, though many employees don’t share this same sense of relief.

