Florida Gators 2021 Roster Talent Breakdown: Defense

Last week I broke down the Florida roster’s talent on the offensive side, so now it’s time to do the same with the defense. Stars and ratings come from the 247 Sports Composite. Players are listed in order of experience, from oldest to youngest. I used 247’s re-ranking of Daquan Newkirk and Antonio Shelton because they’d been in college a long time before coming to Gainesville, whereas I kept the high school rating for Brenton Cox since he’d only spent one year elsewhere before transferring. The ratings for Diwun Black and Jadarrius Perkins are from their JUCO, not high school, prospect pages.