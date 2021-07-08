Cancel
Kim Jones Unveils His Inaugural Couture Collection For Fendi, Bridging Old With New

By Allyson Portee
Forbes
Forbes
 14 days ago
In Kim Jones’ first couture collection for the Roman house of Fendi he aimed to connect the old with the new. With the Eternal City as his muse, Jones collaborated with Roman film director Pier Paolo Pasolini to debut his inaugural collection through film to showcase looks not only for women, but also for men.

