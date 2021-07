Black Widow is the first Marvel movie to debut on Disney Plus the same day it hit theaters, and based on financial figures Disney released on Sunday, the movie has been very successful on the streaming service in its first weekend, where it is available as a Premier Access title. According to Deadline, the movie has earned $60 million in sales on Disney Plus, which isn’t far behind the $80 million it earned in domestic box office sales and the $78 million it earned internationally.