Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Wall Street Wealth Trio Sticks to Reflation Bets After Selloff

By Bloomberg News
advisorhub.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBloomberg – Some of the world’s biggest money managers are betting on a swift comeback for battered reflation trades. JPMorgan Asset Management, BlackRock Inc. and Morgan Stanley Wealth Management — which together account for some $12 trillion in assets — say the bond-market gains that have sent yields into a sudden tailspin are nothing to worry about. It’s a temporary blip, they say, that belies a more comforting reality: that the global recovery is still on track.

www.advisorhub.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wall Street#Asset Allocation#Government Bonds#Inflation#Bloomberg#Jpmorgan Asset Management#Blackrock Inc#U S Treasury#Volte#Goldman Sachs Group Inc#The Federal Reserve#Ing Financial Markets#Fed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Stock Market
News Break
Markets
News Break
U.S. Stocks
Related
Stockswcn247.com

Asian stocks mixed after Wall Street rebound

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets are mixed after Wall Street rebounded and Japanese exports surged. Investors are trying to figure out how rising coronavirus infections will affect the global economy. Shanghai, Tokyo and Sydney advanced. Hong Kong and Seoul declined. Overnight, Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index gained 1.5%, recovering much of the previous day’s loss. Japan’s government reported June exports jumped 48.5% over a year earlier, beating forecasts. South Korea reported a daily high of 1,784 new coronavirus cases, adding to a global surge blamed on the virus’s more contagious delta variant.
Stocksfa-mag.com

Wall Street-Tracking ETF Suffers Worst Outflow Since 2008 Crisis

An exchange-traded fund tracking the fortunes of Wall Street has just posted its worst day for flows since the 2008 financial crisis. Investors withdrew $110 million from the iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (ticker IAI) on Tuesday, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. That cut assets in the product by 12% to $805 million.
Stocksinvesting.com

Stocks bounce, bond prices fall ahead of key ECB meeting

LONDON (Reuters) - European stocks lifted and bond prices fell across the euro area on Wednesday as investors bet an earlier flight to safety sparked by fears about the spread of the Delta coronavirus variant was overdone. With a key European Central Bank meeting on Thursday expected to convey a...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Value stocks lift Wall St after steep selloff; strong results boost IBM

July 20 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes jumped on Tuesday, as economically sensitive stocks staged a comeback after a sharp selloff in the previous session, while International Business Machines (IBM) gained on strong second-quarter results. All the 11 S&P 500 sectors indexes advanced, with energy (.SPNY), financials (.SPSY) and...
New York City, NYStreetInsider.com

Wall Street bounces back on renewed economic optimism

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Wall Street ended sharply higher on Tuesday, rebounding from a multi-day losing streak as a string of upbeat earnings reports and revived economic optimism fueled a risk-on rally. All three major U.S. stock indexes gained more than 1% with the blue-chip Dow, on the heels of...
Businessfa-mag.com

Bond Bull's 1% Treasuries Yield View Is Suddenly Looking Prescient

Steven Major has long been known as a bond-market bull. Right now, he’s excelling himself. For months the HSBC Holdings Plc’s veteran has been calling the 1% Treasury yield that’s only now coming into the market’s focus. There are few who are quite as bullish—the median forecast of his peers is 1.8% and there are more than a dozen others who expect 2% or more.
BusinessLife Style Extra

LIVE MARKETS-Expectation of Fed tightening adding to Treasury rally - BMO

* All major S&P sectors advance; financials out front. * Dollar, oil up; gold down; U.S. Treasury 10-yr yield 1.21%. Welcome to the home for real-time coverage of markets brought to. you by Reuters stocks reporters. EXPECTATION OF FED TIGHTENING ADDING TO TREASURY RALLY - BMO. (1215 EDT/1615 GMT) Expectations...
Stockswmleader.com

Stocks Take Heed of Bonds’ Slowdown Signal

It’s all our fault. So sorry. After colleague Lisa Beilfuss warned us this past weekend the markets are overlooking the threat posed by the Delta variant of the Covid-19 virus, the Dow Jones Industrial Average Monday suffered its biggest decline of 2021. At the same time, the Treasury market had...
Stockscheddar.com

Stocks Higher on Wall Street a Day After Broad Decline

Trader Ashley Lara works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Tuesday, July 20, 2021. Stocks are opening higher on Wall Street Tuesday as investors shake off a rout a day earlier brought on by concerns about the spread of a more contagious variant of COVID-19. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Stocksfederalnewsnetwork.com

What to do when the stock market tanks

Investors in the TSPs stock index funds (C, S and I) have done very, very well for a long time. The market has had its ups and downs (but mostly ups) since the end of the Great Recession in mid-2009. Most people didn’t see that one coming and few knew how or when it would end. Until after the fact, when investing your retirement nest egg is not real helpful.
BusinessCFO.com

Bond Market Pricing in at Least One Interest Rate Hike in 2022

One of the biggest fears among investors so far in 2021 has been that higher-than-expected inflation could prompt the Federal Reserve to act sooner and more aggressively with tightening measures, including potential interest rate hikes. In the past month, bond market investors have grown less certain that the Fed will...
BusinessStreet.Com

U.S. Treasury Yields Hit 5-Month Lows as Rate Hike Bets Fade Amid Delta Surge

U.S. Treasury bond yields slipped to fresh five-month lows Tuesday as traders pared bets on any near-term moves on rates or support from the Federal Reserve amid increasing concern that Delta-variant infections will slow the global economic recovery. Benchmark 10-year note yields were pegged at 1.139% in early Tuesday trading,...
Stocksetftrends.com

As Banks Dominate Earnings, Get Bullish on Financials

In the early going of second quarter earnings, banks have posted strong earnings, which should give the Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X ETF (FAS) a boost. “Earnings season is off to a monster start, with companies from PepsiCo to UnitedHealthcare reflecting the ongoing economic reopening in their Q2 numbers,” a Cheddar News article mentioned. “But it was the banks that blew the cover off the ball, thanks to strong consumer spending and a busy dealmaking season on the Street.”
StocksInvestorPlace

3 Bank Stocks to Buy on Dips – After the Correction

Bears did win a few battles last week, but the bulls are still in charge. That is the case with bank stocks. They’ve been on sale last few sessions, but that comes from a very high levels. In theory, investors should be looking to catch the falling knives in the sector. In reality, they also have to account for the market as a whole.
Stocksactionforex.com

Equities Trade Generally Lower After Declines On Wall Street

Financials trade generally lower after US bank earnings. Nikkei 225 has remained lower [Topix Banks, Marine Transportation, Iron & Steel and Air Transportation indices decline; Information and Communication index rises]. Shanghai Composite ended the morning session lower [Decliners included Financial, Consumer Discretionary, Industrial and Property indices; Consumer Staples outperform]. Hang...

Comments / 0

Community Policy