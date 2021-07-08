The Auglaize County Fair will be back to normal after being scaled down

The Auglaize County Fair is fast approaching, and fair officials are ready to bring everything back this year after having the fair scaled back in 2020. The fair will run from August 1st through the 7th. Last year, because of the pandemic, the fair was reduced to just the junior fair animal competitions and harness racing. But all the staples are back this year, including the cheerleading competition, demolition derby, and the tractor pull, plus a few new things.