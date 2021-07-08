Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Their children vanished at an Indigenous boarding school. This tribe is bringing them home after 140 years

By By Nicole Chavez, Martin Savidge, Angela Barajas, CNN
kezi.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePosted By: By Nicole Chavez, Martin Savidge and Angela Barajas, CNN. Rose Long Face was 18 years old when she was taken to the first government-run boarding school for Indigenous children in the United States. Within two years, she died and never returned home. More than 140 years have passed...

www.kezi.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Deb Haaland
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Washington Dc#Bringing Them Home#Cnn#Indigenous#The Rosebud Sioux Tribe#White American#Indian#Native American#Carlisle Barracks#The National Museum Of#The Us Army War College#The Us Army#Army#Bear Paints#Oac#The Indian Bureau#The Youth Council#Asia Ista#Tribal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Historic Preservation
News Break
Education
News Break
Society
Related
SocietyPosted by
CBS News

Indigenous Americans call for justice over residential schools

Canadians are confronting an ugly truth. For more than a century, their government separated Indigenous children from their parents and placed them in residential schools where they were forced to assimilate. Hundreds did not survive. Similar schools also existed in the U.S. After the horrors and unexplained deaths recently revealed...
Yankton, SDYankton Daily Press

Not Forgotten

For Steve and Joseph Moose, the return of Rosebud Sioux children’s remains to their homeland after more than a century was emotional in more ways than one. The Moose brothers witnessed Friday’s caravan heading through the Santee Sioux Nation in northeast Nebraska. The procession included the coffins of the nine children — who died between 1880 and 1910 at a government-run boarding school in Pennsylvania — who were finally being returned home.
PoliticsEsquire

This Was Cultural Genocide By an Occupying Force: The United States

History, and how to tell the truth about it, and why you shouldn’t hide it, or bury it, or lie about it, is all over the news right now. The removal of Confederate statues and the reconsideration of how Reconstruction was handled and, especially, how it ended, and the inevitable backlash through which Critical Race Theory has become the all-purpose storage bin for the parts of history that make white people nervous, all represent a newish and intense front in our idiotic culture wars. I have a certain interest because I am Irish American, and I know how easily the identity of a people and a culture can be destroyed by an occupying force. All of which makes the story of how some Indigenous Americans fought to bring home their dead children to their ancestral lands a crucial story this week. From the AP (via Indian Country Today):
ReligionThe Guardian

My relatives went to a Catholic school for Native children. It was a place of horrors

There is so much mourning Native people have yet to do. The full magnitude of Native suffering has yet to be entirely understood, especially when it comes to the nightmarish legacies of American Indian boarding schools. The purpose of the schools was “civilization”, but, as I have written elsewhere, boarding schools served to provide access to Native land, by breaking up Native families and holding children hostage so their nations would cede more territory. And one of the primary benefactors of the boarding school system is the Catholic church, which is today the world’s largest non-governmental landowner, with roughly 177 million acres of property throughout the globe. Part of the evidence of how exactly the church acquired its wealth in North America is literally being unearthed, and it exists in stories of the Native children whose lives it stole, which includes my own family.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

US announces historic investigation into 'unspoken traumas' at Native American boarding schools

The U.S. government will be investigating the “unspoken traumas” that occurred at Native American boarding schools. Beginning with the Civilization Fund Act in 1819, the U.S. government established boarding schools for Native American children, which took them from their homes in an attempt to “civilize” the children and eliminate their Indigenous cultures.
SocietyPosted by
The Voice

Native American forbidden culture dark part of history

The United States just has celebrated another Fourth of July Independence Day. We celebrated the day with familiar songs, about the land of the free with loud and many beautiful displays of fireworks. We give thanks and recognition to the many individuals who have sacrificed their lives so that we...
Educationkaxe.org

National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition in Mpls

The recent discovery of children buried in unmarked graves in residential schools in Canada has prompted calls to action in both Canada and United States. We have been looking specifically at Indigenous people in Minnesota whose families have been affected by boarding schools. Michael Lyons is the producer of Boozhoo Nana Boozhoo and he recently talked with Maggie Montgomery about his grandparent's experience.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Indigenous people are trekking across the US with a 25-foot totem pole. Here's why

(CNN) — For the House of Tears Carvers, totem poles are more than masterful works of art -- they're a medium for storytelling, for raising consciousness, for healing. The group of artisans from the Lummi Nation, one of the original inhabitants of the Pacific Northwest, has for decades hauled its masterful works of art around the country to unite communities around issues of local and national concern.
EducationWMBF

Uncovering Indigenous boarding school history makes for monumental task

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — They sat inside a dust-covered box that had been stashed away, untouched, for years: black-and-white photographs of Apache students who were among the first sent to a New Mexico boarding school bankrolled by East Coast parishioners and literary fans. The first showed the girls bundled in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy