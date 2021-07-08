Their children vanished at an Indigenous boarding school. This tribe is bringing them home after 140 years

History, and how to tell the truth about it, and why you shouldn’t hide it, or bury it, or lie about it, is all over the news right now. The removal of Confederate statues and the reconsideration of how Reconstruction was handled and, especially, how it ended, and the inevitable backlash through which Critical Race Theory has become the all-purpose storage bin for the parts of history that make white people nervous, all represent a newish and intense front in our idiotic culture wars. I have a certain interest because I am Irish American, and I know how easily the identity of a people and a culture can be destroyed by an occupying force. All of which makes the story of how some Indigenous Americans fought to bring home their dead children to their ancestral lands a crucial story this week. From the AP (via Indian Country Today):