Britney Spears and her controversial conservatorship continue to make headlines. There have been two new legal filings in connection with it. First, Jodi Montgomery, who is Britney’s “conservator of the person” — the one who’s in charge of her mental and physical well-being — has requested that the court approve her request for Britney’s estate to pay for more security for her. According to Montgomery, ever since Britney’s court testimony last month was “illegally broadcast,” she’s been receiving threats of violence and death threats via text, social media, phone calls and emails.