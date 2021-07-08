10% back at Best Buy with new offer, stack with SimplyMiles possible

A De Facto Amex Platinum Devaluation, Thanks to New Benefits and Offers. Many of us are still coming up for air after recent Amex news, but they have struck again with more card benefits and offers. While few have argued that the Amex Platinum changes were positive overall, I thought they weren’t that big a deal. And many others thought the Platinum changes couldn’t be worse. Even more recently, general Amex customers got some weird news. Not necessarily good or bad, but odd. Some may consider this an Amex Platinum devaluation, though. Let’s dive in.