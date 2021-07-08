The Young And The Restless Spoilers: Tara Dangerous, But Is She Deadly? Ashland Misdiagnosed
The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Tara Locke (Elizabeth Leiner) was described as “dangerous.” However, what exactly does that mean? Is she simply a relationship destroyer or someone that causes emotional damage? Or is she dangerous as in deadly? She knows no limits and suddenly, Ashland Locke (Richard Burgi) has been diagnosed with late-stage lung cancer. However, could he have been misdiagnosed?celebratingthesoaps.com
