Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

The Young And The Restless Spoilers: Tara Dangerous, But Is She Deadly? Ashland Misdiagnosed

By Taylor Hancen Rios
celebratingthesoaps.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Tara Locke (Elizabeth Leiner) was described as “dangerous.” However, what exactly does that mean? Is she simply a relationship destroyer or someone that causes emotional damage? Or is she dangerous as in deadly? She knows no limits and suddenly, Ashland Locke (Richard Burgi) has been diagnosed with late-stage lung cancer. However, could he have been misdiagnosed?

celebratingthesoaps.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jordi Vilasuso
Person
Richard Burgi
Person
Peter Bergman
Person
Hunter King
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soap Opera Digest#Y R Spoilers#Sos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Spoilers
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Celebrities
Related
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Young And The Restless (Y&R) Spoilers: Sally Crossed, Tara Swoops In And Swipes President Job

The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) knows Tara Locke (Elizabeth Leiner) is getting everything she wants. However, Sally is nervous that the plan is working out for her, too. She might be right to be leery. Tara made an alliance, not a friendship. She also seems interested in Sally’s promotion, more interested than she should be.
TV Showscelebratingthesoaps.com

The Young And The Restless Rumors: Is Ben Rayburn Ashland Locke’s Doctor?

The Young and The Restless (Y&R) spoilers and rumors tease that the timing of the arrival of Ben “Stitch” Rayburn (Sean Carrigan) and Ashland Locke (Richard Burgi) staying in Genoa City indefinitely seem to not be so coincidental. Viewers of The Young and The Restless will recall Locke has cancer and Stitch is staying in Genoa City a lot longer than he claimed to be. Could Stitch actually be Ashland Locke’s doctor?
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Young And The Restless Spoilers: Chelsea Seduces Rey, Gets Revenge On Adam And Sharon

The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan) will have a new man in her life. Poor Chelsea is still locked up in Fairview receiving treatment following her breakdown. After confessing to poisoning Rey Rosales (Jordi Vilasuso), Chelsea was whisked away to the hospital. Although, she was found not guilty by reason of insanity at her trial, Chelsea isn’t free yet.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Young And The Restless Spoilers Tuesday, July 20: Police Look For Mariah, Victor Keeps His Word

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, July 20 reveal that Amanda reacts to news about her mother. Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) keeps his promise to Amanda Sinclair (Mishael Morgan). So, we could finally see Sutton Ames (Jack Landron) fall. Plus, tempers flare between Tessa Porter (Cait Fairbanks) and Abby Newman-Abbott-Chancellor (Melissa Ordway).
TV SeriesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Y&R’ Michael Mealor OUT – Kyle Leaves With Summer?

Michael Mealor is leaving The Young and the Restless. That means that Kyle Abbott and Summer Newman (Hunter King) could end up together after all. On Monday, June 28, viewers witness Summer leaving Genoa City for Italy. This seemed like the end of Kyle and Summer’s relationship. She even gave...
TV SeriesPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Y&R’ Spoilers: OMG! Stitch Rayburn Has A Sister In Genoa City?

The Y&R spoilers hint that Stitch Rayburn (Sean Carrigan) has a connection to one of the newbies. As soap fans know, the characters always have a relation to someone – past or present. Tara Locke (Elizabeth Leiner) previously mentioned her long-lost brother who she no longer speaks with. Fans know this wasn’t some random mention. They have a feeling that this man will show up in Genoa City sometime soon.
TV Seriesfame10.com

Young And The Restless: Plotline Predictions For July 2021

What has brought Stitch back to Genoa City? Will Chance make a comeback this month? Is Ashland fooling Victoria? Now that Sally has everything she wants, will she finally be happy? So many questions, so few answers! As such, below are some Young and the Restless (Y&R) plotline predictions for July 2021.
TV Seriessoapoperanetwork.com

REPORT: Hunter King and Michael Mealor to Exit ‘The Young and the Restless’ After Contract Negotiations Fall Apart

Just when the Newmans and the Abbotts were about to be legally intertwined once again with the marriage of Summer Newman (Hunter King) and Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor), the popular couple broke up after Tara Locke (Elizabeth Leiner) put her nose where she thought it belonged by giving Summer no choice but to call things off with Kyle and leave town. Turns out the storyline dictated exit for Summer might have been a cover for the show as it negotiated a new deal with King. Ditto for Mealor.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Young And The Restless Spoilers Thursday, July 1: Stitch’s Gift, Mariah’s Encounter, Sally’s Invitation

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Thursday, July 1 reveal that Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle clashes with Victor Newman (Eric Braeden). Mariah Copeland (Camryn Grimes) has an awkward encounter. Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope) sends an invitation to Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman). Plus, Tara Locke (Elizabeth Leiner) continues playing innocent.
TV Seriescelebratingthesoaps.com

The Young And The Restless Spoilers Week Of July 19: Tara Targeted, Victoria Attacked, Naya Bombshell

The Young and the Restless spoilers for the week of July 19 reveal that Tara Locke (Elizabeth Leiner) is targeted. Meanwhile, she makes a play for Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor). Amanda Sinclair (Mishael Morgan) gets a bombshell about Naya Benedict (Ptosha Storey). Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) lays a trap while Sharon Rosales (Sharon Case) is questioned. Also, Victoria Newman (Amelia Heinle) deals with an unexpected attack.
TV & VideosPosted by
TVShowsAce

‘Young And The Restless’ Leak: Nick And Phyllis Get Two Kids Back?

The Young and the Restless could see the return of two of Nick and Phyllis Newman’s kids. As fans know, Summer Newman (Hunter King) is no longer on the show. Her character took off for a new life in Italy. It sounds like everything she could’ve wanted. However, she wanted a life with Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor), who has to deal with the realities of being a young father in Genoa City.

Comments / 1

Community Policy