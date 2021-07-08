The Young And The Restless Spoilers: Tara Dangerous, But Is She Deadly? Ashland Misdiagnosed

Just when the Newmans and the Abbotts were about to be legally intertwined once again with the marriage of Summer Newman (Hunter King) and Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor), the popular couple broke up after Tara Locke (Elizabeth Leiner) put her nose where she thought it belonged by giving Summer no choice but to call things off with Kyle and leave town. Turns out the storyline dictated exit for Summer might have been a cover for the show as it negotiated a new deal with King. Ditto for Mealor.