New reports of “gross mismanagement” and poor conditions at Fort Bliss facility for migrant children
Poor conditions, allegations of sexual abuse and “gross mismanagement” continue to plague the Fort Bliss detention camp for migrant children, according to a new report and statements from former staff. The allegations come despite a recent visit from U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra where he touted the diminished number of children at the facility and overall improvements.elpasomatters.org
