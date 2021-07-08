Cancel
Kansas State

Legendary Kansas broadcaster Bob Davis pens book of memoirs

Hays Daily News
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBob Davis describes himself as "the house on the side of the highway," a guy lucky enough to be in the right spot to watch the world pass by. For 48 years, Davis had a prime seat to see many great events unfold. The sportscaster recently published a book, "The Dream Is Real: My Life on the Airwaves,' which is chock full of memories of his days with the Kansas City Royals, University of Kansas, Fort Hays State University and various sporting events across the state.

