Berea, OH

Community Arts School, Baldwin Wallace artists combine talents on ‘One Light’ dance video

By Zachary Lewis, special to cleveland.com
 12 days ago
BEREA, Ohio – Heather Dennen wasn’t about to let a global pandemic keep her students from putting on a show. When it became clear last year that a live concert wasn’t in the cards, the Berea-based dance instructor took her young talents online and started planning what is now, at long last, about to go public: “One Light,” an elaborate video shot in Cleveland complete with new choreography and original music.

Cleveland, OH
