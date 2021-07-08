Community Arts School, Baldwin Wallace artists combine talents on ‘One Light’ dance video
BEREA, Ohio – Heather Dennen wasn’t about to let a global pandemic keep her students from putting on a show. When it became clear last year that a live concert wasn’t in the cards, the Berea-based dance instructor took her young talents online and started planning what is now, at long last, about to go public: “One Light,” an elaborate video shot in Cleveland complete with new choreography and original music.www.cleveland.com
